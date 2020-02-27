Chase for the Championship: Florida State looks strong as Duke stumbles and UVa continues to roll

If anyone questioned Florida State, the last week should prove why they are at the top of the conference.

After losing by five to Duke in Durham, the No. 6 Seminoles have ripped off four consecutive wins by shutting down a hot N.C. State team and overpowering No. 11 Louisville.

Duke has now lost two of three with the Blue Devils losing in two overtimes to Wake Forest. Duke has two more games before their season finale against North Carolina at Cameron Indoor.

The Tar Heels’ mastery of N.C. State continues. Despite having a historically bad season, UNC swept the Wolfpack this season.