Chase for the Championship | Teams fight to keep NCAA hopes alive in second round of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-2 run at the end of regulation helped Notre Dame top Wake Forest Tuesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Irish junior Trey Wertz hit a 3 as time expired to send the Deacons back to Winston-Salem.

A full slate of games on Wednesday has NCAA Tournament implications as some ACC teams fight for their post-season lives.

12 p.m. N.C. State (13-9, 9-8) vs. Syracuse (15-8, 9-7) N.C. State looks to stay hot when they meet Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday. The Wolfpack has won five straight coming into Wednesday and needs to continue that streak if they have any chance of making the NCAA Tournament. The Orange beat the Pack twice already this year.

2:30 p.m. Miami (9-16, 5-15) vs. No. 5 seed Clemson (16-6, 10-6) Miami is set to match up against Clemson in the second round of the ACC tourney. Clemson swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 27, when the Tigers outshot Miami 49.1 percent to 44 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the eight-point victory.

6:30 p.m. Duke (12-11, 10-9) vs. No. 7 seed Louisville (13-6, 8-5) Duke is set to match up against Louisville in the second round of the ACC tourney. Louisville swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 27, when the Cardinals shot 45.5 percent from the field en route to the seven-point victory.

9 p.m. Notre Dame (11-14, 8-11) vs. No. 6 seed North Carolina (16-9, 10-6) Notre Dame and North Carolina are set to do battle in the second round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 2, when Notre Dame made just two free throws on six attempts while the Tar Heels hit 10 of 14 en route to the one-point victory.