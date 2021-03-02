Charlotte Hornets to reopen Spectrum Center for 3,000 fans per game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Charlotte Hornets are welcoming back approximately 3,000 fans (15% capacity) at Spectrum Center beginning March. 13 against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced on Tuesday.

The reopening plan has been approved by state and county authorities, and prior to reopening, the Hornets will host 500 frontline healthcare workers from Novant Health on March. 11 vs. the Detroit Pistons.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hornets fans back to Spectrum Center, even though it will be in a limited capacity,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “The energy, excitement and passion that our fans bring every night to Spectrum Center has been missed by our players, coaches and staff, and we cannot wait to have them back in the Hive. This is a great first step for not only our fans, but our city and our entire community.”

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2020-21 season will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March. 5 at 10 a.m. on hornets.com, ticketmaster.com, the Hornets app and via phone.

The Hornets new health and safety protocols while attending games include required face masks, socially distance seating with tickets being sold in pods of 1-4 seats, mobile ticketing, contactless ordering and payment, guest health screen, concessions, touchless security and new entry and exit procedures.

“On behalf of our entire organization, I’d like to thank Governor Cooper, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and our state and county health officials for their leadership, guidance and input throughout this process as we worked to reopen Spectrum Center to our fans,” Whitfield said.

Visit the Hornets website HERE for more details.

IT’S HAPPENING! 🎉 We are PUMPED to be welcoming Buzz City back into @spectrumcenter – even if it is at a limited capacity for now.



Learn more about upcoming games and our health & safety protocols: https://t.co/DnCAooXIhv#AllFly pic.twitter.com/JrLjfdXTgM — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 2, 2021