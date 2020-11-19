Charlotte Hornets take LaMelo Ball in first round of NBA Draft

Sports

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 30: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks in action during the round 9 NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Illawarra Hawks at Spark Arena on November 30, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Charlotte Hornets have taken LaMelo Ball in the first round of the NBA Draft. The team had the third pick overall for the first round.

Ball, 19, was a favorite to go first in the draft. The Timberwolves, however, went with Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick, leaving Ball open for Buzz City.

On Tuesday, in an interview with ESPN, the young guard said he was “born” to be the first pick.

He comes from a family of NBA ballers — father and former NFL player LaVar, and brothers LiAngelo and Lonzo, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft and now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

NBA Stats

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter