Charlotte Hornets take LaMelo Ball in first round of NBA Draft

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 30: LaMelo Ball of the Hawks in action during the round 9 NBL match between the New Zealand Breakers and the Illawarra Hawks at Spark Arena on November 30, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Charlotte Hornets have taken LaMelo Ball in the first round of the NBA Draft. The team had the third pick overall for the first round.

Ball, 19, was a favorite to go first in the draft. The Timberwolves, however, went with Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick, leaving Ball open for Buzz City.

On Tuesday, in an interview with ESPN, the young guard said he was “born” to be the first pick.

He comes from a family of NBA ballers — father and former NFL player LaVar, and brothers LiAngelo and Lonzo, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft and now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.