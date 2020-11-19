Charlotte Hornets take LaMelo Ball in first round of NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Charlotte Hornets have taken LaMelo Ball in the first round of the NBA Draft. The team had the third pick overall for the first round.
Ball, 19, was a favorite to go first in the draft. The Timberwolves, however, went with Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick, leaving Ball open for Buzz City.
On Tuesday, in an interview with ESPN, the young guard said he was “born” to be the first pick.
He comes from a family of NBA ballers — father and former NFL player LaVar, and brothers LiAngelo and Lonzo, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft and now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.
