(WGHP) — A Charlotte Hornets player was arrested last month and faces a felony charge of trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana, according to the Charlotte Observer.

During a traffic stop on May 12 in Kentucky, police reportedly found three pounds of marijuana in 28-year-old Montrezl Harrell’s vehicle.

If Harrell is convicted, he will face one to five years in prison and a fine as high as $10,000.

Trooper Jesse Owens wrote a report of the incident and says Harrell was pulled over for driving too close behind another vehicle. Owens writes that he “observed odor of marijuana.” He also says Harrell “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.”

“Three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags” were found during a search, Owens writes.

Harrell said the car was a rental.

Harrell, a veteran center, was traded to the Hornets in February. He averaged 11.4 points this past season, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists in 21 minutes each game.