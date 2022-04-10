CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) —With their 124-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets have clinched the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

The Hornets finish their 2021-22 campaign with a 43-39 record, the franchise’s first winning record since the 2015-16 season.

Now, the Hornets will look to make their first playoff appearance since the 2015-16 season by winning two games in the Play-In Tournament in order to get the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets qualified for the Play-In Tournament last year as well but went out in one game with a disappointing 144-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

If the Hornets are able to defeat the Hawks on Wednesday, the team will then play the loser of a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers for the last spot in the playoffs. If they lose to the Hawks their season will, unfortunately, come to an end.