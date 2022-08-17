LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has agreed to an extension with the franchise that will make him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

James and the Chargers came to terms on a four-year, $76.4 million on Wednesday, resetting the market value of safeties.

James was a star coming out of Florida State and considered one of the best prospects at his position in years.

The Charges selected James in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with their number 17 pick and he broke out immediately, being named a First-team All-Pro in his rookie season.

James struggled with injuries during his next two seasons, playing only five games in 2019 and zero games in 2020.

James returned to health and peak form last season, playing in 15 games in 2021 and being named to First-team All-Pro for the second time in his career.

James is guaranteed to make $42 million over the course of his deal. The Chargers are considered a dark horse to win the Super Bowl this year by many experts.