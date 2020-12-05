Carter’s 3 TDs help carry UNC past Western Carolina 49-9

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Michael Carter ran for three touchdowns and Sam Howell threw two touchdown passes as North Carolina beat Western Carolina 49-9 in its home finale.
Howell completed 20 of 23 first-half passes as the Tar Heels rang up a 42-3 lead by halftime.
It was a strong bounce-back performance following a loss a week earlier to undefeated Notre Dame.
Western Carolina wrapped up an abbreviated fall schedule with an 0-3 record, though it scored first-quarter points for the first time this season.
