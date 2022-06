WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Race cars were back on the track at North Wilkesboro for the first time in more than 10 years.

They were there practicing for the upcoming races scheduled at the track in August.

Several teams from the SMART Modified tour took to the track to give their cars a shakedown, test the tires and dial in the setups.

The test brought back some good memories for those involved, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte and popular modified driver Burt Myers.