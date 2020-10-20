Carolina Phoenix female football team looking for players

Hey ladies do you think you have what it takes to play football?

There’s a local team looking for players to sign up. They are known as the Carolina Phoenix, and tryouts are going on.

Mikayla Tanner is a veteran, who spent some time stationed in Korea. She’s also a football veteran and a quarterbakc for the Carolina Phoenix.

“Football to me is my future,” Tanner said. “Without these girls, I couldn’t build this future and move up in the league.”

The team is looking for a few good women to join a group that’s passionate about football.

COVID canceled this past season, and low numbers wiped out the year before.

Everyone, including Chante Miller, a teacher at East Forsyth, is ready for some football.

“Listen, I am pushing 40, so you know what this is a great thing for me. Not only that, I love the sisterhood,” Miller said.

A few more tryouts are coming up, so if you’re interested, check out the Carolina Phoenix website.