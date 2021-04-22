The Panthers enter the NFL draft with the No. 8 overall pick and plenty of options.

The acquisition of quarterback Sam Darnold means the team is no longer beholden to taking a QB with its first-round pick, although that remains a possibility if Justin Fields or Trey Lance falls to eighth.

Offensive tackle, cornerback and tight end are also possibilities.

And don’t rule out new GM Scott Fitterer from exploring a trade down to stockpile draft picks.

The Panthers are expected to focus on offense in this year’s NFL draft after using all seven picks last year on defensive players.