Veteran from Greensboro sings National Anthem at Panthers game

The pre-game atmosphere at the Bank of America Stadium before a Panthers game is electric.
Well, it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was still a limited amount of fans at Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Those fans got to hear Greensboro’s 95-year-old John K. Thompson sing the National Anthem.
“It’s an honor…to be asked to do that,” Thompson said.
The Panthers fell to the Buccaneers 46-23 on Sunday.
The Panthers are now 3-7 on the season.
Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay is their fifth in a row.
Carolina next plays the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium.
