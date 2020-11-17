Veteran from Greensboro sings National Anthem at Panthers game

The pre-game atmosphere at the Bank of America Stadium before a Panthers game is electric.

Well, it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was still a limited amount of fans at Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those fans got to hear Greensboro’s 95-year-old John K. Thompson sing the National Anthem.

“It’s an honor…to be asked to do that,” Thompson said.

The Panthers fell to the Buccaneers 46-23 on Sunday.

The Panthers are now 3-7 on the season.

Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay is their fifth in a row.

Carolina next plays the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium.