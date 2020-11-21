Stafford, Bridgewater both questionable for Lions-Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) walks off the field after being injured on a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater are both questionable for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Panthers.

Aside from those two quarterbacks, several other players are also dealing with injuries for the two teams. Running back D’Andre Swift and receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola have been ruled out for Detroit.

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey is also missing this weekend’s game.

Stafford, who has been dealing with a right thumb injury, was limited in practice Friday.

Bridgewater was also limited with a right knee sprain, and coach Matt Rhule says he’ll be a game-time decision.