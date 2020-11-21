Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater are both questionable for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Panthers.
Aside from those two quarterbacks, several other players are also dealing with injuries for the two teams. Running back D’Andre Swift and receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola have been ruled out for Detroit.
Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey is also missing this weekend’s game.
Stafford, who has been dealing with a right thumb injury, was limited in practice Friday.
Bridgewater was also limited with a right knee sprain, and coach Matt Rhule says he’ll be a game-time decision.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Stafford, Bridgewater both questionable for Lions-Panthers
- Time’s a-tickin’ to begin defrosting your Thanksgiving turkey
- Juarez ends overnight, weekend curfews but urges residents to stay home
- Guilford County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘suspicious package’ at Sheetz
- Popeyes partnering with Uber to deliver Thanksgiving ‘churkey’