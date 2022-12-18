|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|7
|3
|—
|24
|Carolina
|0
|7
|0
|9
|—
|16
First Quarter
Pit_Harris 7 run (Boswell kick), 5:48.Second Quarter
Car_DJ.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 14:12.
Pit_Warren 2 run (Boswell kick), 8:20.Third Quarter
Pit_Trubisky 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:17.Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Pineiro 29, 11:52.
Car_FG Pineiro 32, 6:15.
Pit_FG Boswell 50, 1:04.
Car_FG Pineiro 52, :19.
___
|Pit
|Car
|First downs
|22
|12
|Total Net Yards
|325
|209
|Rushes-yards
|45-156
|16-21
|Passing
|169
|188
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|2-60
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-22-0
|14-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|4-37
|Punts
|3-45.333
|4-48.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-81
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|36:11
|23:49
___INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 24-86, Warren 11-38, Sims 2-19, Trubisky 6-9, D.Watt 1-2, Johnson 1-2. Carolina, Hubbard 4-10, Foreman 10-9, Darnold 2-2.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Trubisky 17-22-0-179. Carolina, Darnold 14-23-0-225.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 10-98, Pickens 2-53, Warren 1-11, Sims 1-10, Gentry 1-4, Olszewski 1-3, Boykin 1-0. Carolina, Moore 5-73, Hubbard 3-57, Marshall 3-51, Tremble 2-20, S.Smith 1-24.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.