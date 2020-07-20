Panthers turn to Rhule, Bridgewater as part of rebuild

Carolina will look to rebound from a 5-11 season with a new coach and new-look roster.

The Panthers are in rebuild mode and expectations remain low for 2020.

Owner David Tepper knows it might take a while to build a consistent winner and appears fine with that proposition.

The team’s success under quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this season could determine if the Panthers draft a QB early next year.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the game’s most electrifying players, but there isn’t much experience around him.