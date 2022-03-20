CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers are targeting former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown in free agency according to ESPN’s David Newton.

The Panthers continue to round out their roster following their failed pursuit of now Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Brown who was drafted in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans has had an excellent pro career, protecting the blind side of Pro Bowl quarterbacks such as Matt Schaub, and the aforementioned Watson with the Texans as well as Russell Wilson during his time with the Seahawks.

The Panthers have already addressed some of their needs on the offensive line with the signings of Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman.

Adding a three-time All-Pro in Brown to the team would only further bolster what has been a surprisingly strong free agency period for the Panthers.

A potential signing would be somewhat of a homecoming for Brown who is a native of Richmond, Va. and attended Virginia Tech.

It would also be a much welcome addition for the Panthers who have been searching for a franchise left tackle since Jordan Gross’ retirement in 2013.

Brown would also be an excellent mentor for the Panthers’ young left tackle Brady Christensen, who the team selected in the third round of last year’s NFL Draft.