CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson stirred up controversy in a deleted tweet on Saturday, according to Bleacher Report.

“Ain’t gone lie, thinking bout retiring,” said Anderson in the tweet that was promptly deleted.

Anderson’s tweet drew immediate backlash from NFL fans amidst an offseason that has seen the 29-year-old wideout in the headlines for many reasons unrelated to his play on the field.

“Glad to see people think my dream and my goals and my life a joke and they entertainment dats what be wrong with ‘fans’ & society. One thang about it no man can control what God has destined for me. Jesus went through worse. The Real always prevail,” Anderson tweeted in a since-deleted response to the criticism.

Anderson signed with the Panthers in 2020 after spending four relatively productive years with the New York Jets. The signing reunited him with his college head coach Matt Rhule, who coached Anderson while at Temple University.

Anderson had an extremely successful 2020 season with the Panthers finishing with a career-high 95 catches and 1,096 yards receiving. Anderson parlayed that success into a 2-year $29.5 million contract extension the following summer.

Unfortunately, the success of 2020 escaped Anderson in 2021 as he finished with just 53 catches and a career-low 519 yards receiving. Anderson also only caught 48.2% of the passes thrown his way, one of the worst marks in the NFL.

Panthers fans have expressed frustration in Anderson’s actions since the 2021 season.

During a game against the Patriots last season, CBS cameras caught Anderson yelling at quarterback Sam Darnold following an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

On April 6, Anderson tweeted “Buddy so lame #repalcement,” recently after Darnold made an appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

The next day, Anderson denied he was speaking about Darnold tweeting “If I was talkin bro I would @ him y’all reaching leave da drama and me out if it in New York I’m focused on positivity success and getting to my promise land with the FAM.”

During the offseason, Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post suggesting the Panthers could possibly trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

chosen1ra (Anderson) comments on the Panthers potentially trading for Mayfield

Anderson reiterated his beliefs as media outlets began reporting on his comments. Anderson replied “Facts” on a post about his previous comments.

chosen1ra (Anderson) comments on the reports he does not want Mayfield

The Panthers would save $12 million dollars if they release Anderson following the 2022 NFL Season.