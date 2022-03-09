Panthers re-sign kicker Zane Gonzalez to new 2-year deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – As the famous saying goes: “Kickers are people, too.”

Per Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers have re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez to a new 2-year deal worth $4.5 million.

Although NFL free agency officially begins next week, teams are allowed to re-sign their own free agents before that period begins.

Gonzalez kicked in 12 games for the Panthers in 2021 after coming over from the Arizona Cardinals.

He converted on 20-of-22 field goals (90.9-percent) and made 22-of-23 extra points (95.7-percent) in those appearances. His field goal percentage was a career-best.

The 26-year-old also averaged 64.9 yards per kickoff.

Carolina now has 18 free agents remaining from its 2021-22 team.