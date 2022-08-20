CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will miss a significant amount of time following a foot injury in Friday night’s preseason contest against the New England Patriots, head coach Matt Rhule announced Saturday during a news conference with the media.

Speaking from the Panthers practice facilities in Uptown, Rhule would not confirm that it is season-ending, however, he did confirm the rookie QB tore his Lisfranc ligament and called it a significant injury. The injury occurred in the second half of the fourth quarter and Corral left the game. Both he and PJ Walker split time at QB Friday night. This is the same, season-ending injury that Cam Newton suffered in the 2019 preseason.

The Patriots defeated the Panthers, 20-10, at Gillette Stadium with no appearances from Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, who are both competing for the starting job.

Corral was selected by the Panthers as the 94th pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, out of Ole Miss. He was 9-of-15 with 58 yards while Walker went 8-for15 with 107 yards Friday night in Foxborough.

As for naming a starter, Rhule said Saturday that he has still not made a decision. In other news, Rhule said linebacker Shaq Thompson has been activated off the PUP list.

Rhule says he plans on playing starters in the final preseason game. Won’t let injury to Corral change strategy — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) August 20, 2022

The Panthers open the season on September 11th against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina’s final preseason game is Thursday night hosting the Buffalo Bills.