Panthers place OL Schofield on COVID-19 reserve list

Offensive lineman Michael Schofield has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, hours after the Panthers went full virtual for team activities due to a yet-to-be-confirmed positive COVID-19 test.
Schofield joins backup center Tyler Larsen as Panthers players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Schofield player five snaps in the Panthers 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
The Panthers travel to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (1 pm, Fox 46 WJZY).
