FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are preparing for an unusually chippy preseason contest on Friday night.

The two teams have engaged in massive brawls during joint practices held the past two days, both of which have seen players for both squads ejected.

The first melee occurred during Tuesday’s joint practice after some bickering following a catch by Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

A massive brawl ensued with punches being thrown by players from both teams, most notably Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and Wilkerson. Robinson was also ejected for his role in the melee.

More minor scuffles continued to break out throughout Tuesday’s practice as Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz and Panthers defensive tackle Phil Hoskins got into a fight that led to both players being ejected, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Another minor fight also broke out on Tuesday between Patriots offensive linemen Trent Brown and Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. However, it appears that it did not escalate to the point of ejection for either player.

Coaches for both teams expressed disappointment with all of the fighting during the joint practice on Tuesday with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick calling for a team meeting, according to Reiss. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters “we came here not to fight, but to practice.”

Despite both coaches’ messages on Tuesday’s fighting, Wednesday’s joint practice appears to have picked up right where Tuesday left off with a brawl breaking on the Panthers’ first offensive play.

Tempers appeared high from the beginning during some special teams reps, causing a Panthers coach to intervene and tell players to stop bickering with the Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Continuing their beef from Tuesday, Panthers safety Kenny Robinson delivered a massive hit on Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson during a kick return. Numerous Patriots, including their special teams coach, then came after Robinson, according to the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels. Robinson would be ejected from Wednesday’s practice as well.

Wednesday’s melee began with Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey throwing the ball at a Patriots defender after taking offense to a late hit on the sideline, according to Giardi. Players for both teams then began to brawl.

Tempers continue to flare at the Patriots/Panthers joint practice



Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise was ejected for his role in the brawl, Wise at one point landed on the foot of a fan in the front row of the stands. She refused medical attention and has been offered tickets to a future game, according to Giardi. Panthers running back Chubba Hubbard was also ejected for his role in the brawl.

The total number of ejections from Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices currently stands at seven.

The amount of chippiness and vitriol seen during the two practices is highly unusual for preseason football. Particularly for the Patriots who have been arguably the most successful sports franchise of all time under the leadership of Bill Belichick who is renowned for having highly disciplined football teams.

“Never seen it get to this point in any joint practice with the Patriots in Bill Belichick’s {23 year} tenure,” said Reiss.

Needless to say, Friday’s preseason match between the two squads will be must-see TV for more reasons than just determining who the Panthers starting quarterback will be.