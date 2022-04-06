(WGHP) — The owner of the Carolina Panthers owner is the 8th richest owner of a sports team, according to Front Office Sports.

Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, tops the list with a net worth of $91.4 billion.

Eight years ago, he bought the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion. Forbes values the team at $3.3 billion.

The owner of the Mumbai Indians Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $90.7 billion. After Ambani, the owners’ net worths take a dip.

Stade Rennais FC owner François Pinault: $40.4 billion

New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing, and RB Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz: $27.4 billion

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Daniel Gilbert: $22 billion (a 58% year-over-year drop)

The list rounds out with Masayoshi Son ($21.3 billion), Steve Cohen ($17.4 billion), David Tepper ($16.7 billion), Robert Pera ($14.6 billion) and Philip Anschutz ($10.9 billion).

Four of the top 10 owners saw their net worth fall from the same period last year.

For the first time in six years, Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the U.K. government due to his ties to Russia, did not make the list.

His net worth was more than halved from nearly $15 billion in January to $6.9 billion as of March 11.

Despite owning the world’s most valuable private sports empire — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment ($8.4 billion), which includes the Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets — Stan Kroenke is $200 million short of making the Forbes list.