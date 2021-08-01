Panthers linebacker will wear mask, won’t get vaccinated

Carolina Panthers linebacker Denzel Perryman looks at the speeding ticket he received on his drive to NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Denzel Perryman thinks everyone should be wearing a mask until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

But when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccination shot, the Carolina Panthers linebacker says he is not getting vaccinated.

Perryman said he has nothing against the vaccination shot but added that he knows people who have been vaccinated and still caught the coronavirus, so he feels there is no point in getting the shots.

The NFL says 87.9% of its players have had at least one vaccination shot and that 19 clubs have more than 90% of their players vaccinated.

Seven clubs have 95% of their players vaccinated.

