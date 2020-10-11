Panthers lead Falcons at the half, 20-7

The Panthers had a promising first-half scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter combined with two field goals from Joey Sly to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.

The Falcons struck first as 35-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan marched his team 92 yards down the field and running back Todd Gurley ran the ball into the endzone from 35 yards out.

Joey Slye then kicked a pair of field goals for Carolina to make the score 7-6. With under three minutes remaining in the second quarter, Teddy Bridgewater connected with DJ Moore on 3rd and 4 who ran it 54 yards for the touchdown.

With 28 seconds left in the half, Mike Davis then caught a pass from Bridgewater on 2nd and goal to give the Panthers a 20-7 lead heading into the locker room.

The Panthers said at halftime that defensive players Brian Burns and Donte Jackson will miss the second half of the game. Burns had a concussion and Jackson injured his toe.

The Falcons are searching for their first win of the season currently sitting at 0-4.

The Falcons are playing without Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones, who suffered a hamstring injury during training camp and it has lingered since.

Carolina has not won a game in Atlanta since 2014.

