Panthers finalize contracts with all 7 defensive draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have now signed all seven draft picks.

The team signed its final six unsigned draft picks, including second-round draft picks Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn on Tuesday.

Also signed were fourth-round selection Tony Pride Jr. from Notre Dame, fifth-round pick Kenny Robinson Jr. from West Virginia, sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy from Baylor and seventh-round pick Stantley Thomas-Oliver from Florida International.

First-round pick Derrick Brown from Auburn signed back in May.

The signings come on the same day when rookies reported to the team’s stadium for coronavirus testing in preparation for training camp.