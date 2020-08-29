Panthers cancel morning practice, cite concerns over social justice, report says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers canceled their morning practice on Saturday, citing racial and social justice concerns, according to the Athletic.

A team spokesperson confirmed the players had a meeting on Saturday morning but did not provide any additional information about what was discussed during the meeting, according to Joe Person with the Atlantic.

Panthers’ cancellation of practice was social justice related, per league source and as @JosinaAnderson indicated. I would think we will be hearing more throughout the day. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 29, 2020

Bill Voth, the assistant director for the Panthers’ digital and broadcasting team, said the team practice/scrimmage was scheduled to start around 10 a.m.

The players were reportedly not on the field then.

Practice/scrimmage was supposed to start at 10. Players aren’t on the field, so there’s at least a delay. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 29, 2020

Shortly after tweeting that the players weren’t on the field, Voth tweeted practice had been canceled. Initially, the team did not give a reason for the cancellation.

A Panthers spokesperson said there will be no additional information released on Saturday.

The cancellation comes after several professional sports leagues such as the NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLB postponed games to protest of racial injustice after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.