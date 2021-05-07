Panthers among top 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers are among the top 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world, according to a list released by Forbes.

The team is currently valued at $2.55 billion and ranked at number 42 on the list just above the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Rockets and below the Los Angeles Chargers.

David Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018 for $2.28 billion.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn was selected by the Panthers with the eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft at the end of last month.

Horn played college ball for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Horn’s father, Joe Horn, played wide receiver in the NFL in the 1990s and 2000s and was a four-time Pro Bowler.

The Panthers recently traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos.

It is unclear if the trade signals that newly acquired quarterback Sam Darnold will be a lock as the starter in the 2021 season.