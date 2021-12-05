Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady relieved of duties by Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady smiles as he greets players on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Carolina Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Joe Brady of his duties. The team announced the change Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady smiles as he greets players on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Carolina Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Joe Brady of his duties. The team announced the change Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Joe Brady of his duties. The team announced the change Sunday.

Offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will take Brady’s place for the rest of the season. Brady was considered a major hire by Rhule before the 2020 season.

He was the coordinator of LSU’s prolific offense with quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019 when the Tigers won the national title.

Then 30 years old, Brady was the NFL’s youngest coordinator.

But the offense has sputtered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

NBA Stats

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter