NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers take Auburn’s Derrick Brown with the 7th pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — With their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Panthers are taking Derek Brown out of Auburn University. 

The 6’4″, 326-pound defensive tackle can strengthen the Panthers defensive line, a concern for them since the loss of Luke Keuchly. 

The NFL Virtual Draft is underway and the Carolina Panthers have eight picks in the NFL draft.

The team addressed several of their offensive needs during free agency so there’s a good chance they focus on the defensive side of the ball during the draft.

They lost starters at cornerback, linebacker, safety and on the defensive line, so they could address these positions during the draft the next couple days:

  • Round 1 (No. 7 overall)
  • Round 2 (38)
  • Round 3 (69)
  • Round 4 (113)
  • Round 5 (148, from Redskins)
  • Round 5 (152)
  • Round 6 (184)
  • Round 7 (221)

