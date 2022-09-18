EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WGHP) —The Carolina Panthers lost to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The game started rough for the Panthers as running back Chubba Hubbard fumbled on the game’s opening kickoff, giving the Giants great field position to start the game.

The Panthers’ defense was able to hold strong and force a quick three-and-out forcing the Giants to settle for a field goal that former Panther Graham Gano converted.

Giants 3-Panthers 0

The Panthers got the ball back and drove to around midfield before a holding penalty forced the team into a 3rd&22 on their own 36-yard line. A short pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield to wide receiver Robbie Anderson led to another fumble that was recovered by the Giants in excellent field position.

The defense held steady yet again holding the Giants to yet another field goal.

Giants 6-Panthers 0

On the Panthers’ next drive Mayfield converted on two long passes to full back Gio Ricci and Anderson to get the Panthers into field goal range. A dropped path from wide receiver Shi Smith forced the Panthers to settle for an Eddy Pineiro field goal.

Giants 6-Panthers 3

The teams exchanged punts for three consecutive possessions before the Panthers started a drive in excellent field position on the Giants’ 48-yard line. A pass to tight end Stephen Sullivan for a first down got the drive started before stalling out on Giants’ 14-yard line setting up another short Pineiro field goal.

Giants 6-Panthers 6

The Panthers came out of the locker room smoking hat after the halftime break with Mayfield converting on passes of 29 and 16 yards to wide receiver DJ Moore, with the latter being for a touchdown. In between those long passes was a 17-yard scramble from Mayfield.

Giants 6-Panthers 13

The Giants did not take long to respond, quarterback Daniel Jones connected on five passes all for first downs as he marched down the field connecting with rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for a touchdown.

Giants 13-Panthers 13

After five consecutive possessions ended in punts from both teams, a long 24-yard completion from Jones to wide receiver David Sills V set the Giants for a long 51-yard Gano field goal to retake the lead.

Giants 16-Panthers 13

The Panthers responded quickly thanks to an excellent 49-yard run from running back Christian McCaffrey. The drive would however stall out the Giants’ 20-yard line forcing the Panthers to settle for another field goal.

Giants 16-Panthers 16

A long and grueling drive saw the Giants burn 7:12 off the clock in the critical fourth quarter. Gano lined up for a 56-yard field goal which found its way through the uprights with 3:34 remaining

Giants 19-Panthers 16

The Panthers’ attempt at a drive to either tie the game or take the lead started off well with a McCaffrey 10-yard run plus a penalty moving the Panthers up the field to their own 46-yard line. Unfortunately, Giants safety Julian Love sacked Mayfield for a nine-yard loss on a critical 3rd&6 which forced the Panthers to punt the ball away with 2:12 remaining.

The Giants got the ball back and ran out the remainder of the clock courtesy of an 11-yard run for a first down by Jones, sealing the Giants’ victory.

FINAL: W Giants 19- L Panthers 16

Baker Mayfield: 14/29 145 yards 1 TD

Christian McCaffrey: 15 carries 102 yards

The Panthers will play the Saints next Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX