Miami Dolphins win 4th straight game, roll past Carolina Panthers 33-10

Carolina Panthers

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: P.J. Walker #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws the ball as Emmanuel Ogbah #91 of the Miami Dolphins applies pressure during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career on the way to beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday.

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami, which became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins.

The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score.

Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just five of 21 passes for the Panthers, who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.

