CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Baker Mayfield didn’t deny that he wants to beat the Cleveland Browns in the Panthers’ home opener on Sept. 11.

But he did deny saying that he wants to ‘f— them up.’

“First, I didn’t say it,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “Everybody is gonna write whatever story they want.”

That contradicted what NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund shared on the “Around the NFL” podcast Monday.

“It was on the field after the game against the Bills,” Frelund said on the podcast. “I walked up to him like, ‘I’m so excited to see you. Go kick some butt, especially Week 1.’ He uses some expletives. ‘I’m gonna bleep them up.'”

Oh boy, this is silly. Don’t make this more than it is. I was wishing him good luck, colorfully. He agreed with me, colorfully. What do you expect anyone to do in this situation… #browns — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) August 30, 2022

Mayfield likes to think of the situation as the Panthers versus the Browns.

Not Baker versus the Browns.

Team versus team.

“I want to win in everything I do. That’ll never change. But it’s not how I phrased it. It’s not even what I said, so let’s leave it at that.”