Check out this Panthers superfan’s incredible collection

(WGHP) — When you drive around any neighborhood in North Carolina, it’s pretty common to see some signs of Panther Pride.

Patrick LeClair has one flag outside of his home, but that’s just the beginning for this Carolina faithful.

When you step inside his house, and go down the hallway, behind one door is a Panther man cave complete with just about anything a Panther fan could want.

“I’ve got a lot of players’ gloves, and I’ve got game-worn pants,” he said. “I even got a part of the goal post where they scrapped them and cut them down when they built the bubble.”

One door is complete with every signature prominent to Panther nation.

“I was sitting in my room and I noticed the door was blank so I just took the door down to the practice field and got autographs,” he said. “I’ve got Luke Kuechly up here, I’ve got Ron Rivera.”

Then you look at the walls – plastered with game photos. The twist? They’re all his own.

“At first I’d shoot like 500 pictures,” he recalled. “And then as the years went one, it was like 1,000, 1,500, and then I finally said I’m not putting my camera down.”

He even got a perfect shot of Cam Newton flipping into the endzone.

“Because I shoot 3,000 pictures a game, this is how you that kind of picture,” he said.

Patrick has become known within the Panther program for his pictures.

“The players get pictures from me. Cam Newton’s gotten pictures from me,” he said. “I give them to the players. If they want them, they can have them.”

The best part – he’s not even a professional photographer.

“I’m a plumber,” he laughed.

He’s just another normal fan who happens to bring his camera to the games.

“I’m shooting from the upper deck at the other end of the field 100 yards away,” he said.

His favorite photo he’s taken is of his favorite player and now friend – DeAngelo Williams.

“When DeAngelo came into the league and they came up with the name double trouble for Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams,” he explained. “I joined their fan club and then I became president of their fan club. So all the members call me Prez.”

He even rocks some Carolina tattoos on his upper arm.

Safe to say his love for the Panthers is permanent.

“I’m definitely a real fan, no doubt,” he smiled.