CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 21-3.

The Panthers came into the game as double-digit underdogs going against the defending division champion Buccaneers and after the trades of star running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

Despite those losses, the Panthers thrashed the Buccaneers in all phases of the game.

Quarterback PJ Walker got his second consecutive start for the Panthers and put together the strongest passing performance of any Panthers thus far in the season finishing with a final stat line of 177 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 73% of his passes.

The Panthers’ defense has been one of the lone bright spots on the season and they continued to impress while finally getting support from the offense.

The team held the Buccaneers’ offense, led by Tom Brady, to only 3 points and did not allow them to score a touchdown.

The Panthers also limited the Buccaneers to a meager 45 yards rushing, holding them to a 2/12 third down conversion rate and a 1/3 fourth down conversion rate.

Panthers star wide receiver DJ Moore, finally supported by good play from the quarterback position, had his best performance of the season with 7 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers running backs D’Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard also stepped in the absence of McCaffrey.

Foreman finished with 118 yards rushing on 15 carries and Hubbard finished with 63 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries.

The Panthers improved to 2-5 with victory and 2-0 in NFC South competition, placing them just one game behind the division lead.

They will travel to Atlanta to face the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday at 1 p.m.