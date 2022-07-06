CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers may be welcoming Baker Mayfield to the team, according to Bleacher Report.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report and others reported that the Panthers had struck a deal to acquire Mayfield in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. A physical is all that’s left before the deal is sealed.

Mayfield is the current quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

According to the NFL, the 27-year-old quarterback is from Austin, Texas, and studied in Oklahoma.

He started with Cleveland as the No. 1 selection in the 2018 draft.

The Panthers’ current quarterback is Sam Darnold, 25. Darnold is closing out the last year of his contract.