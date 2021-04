NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 10: Jaycee Horn #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks jumps up for the ball over Chris Pierce #19 of the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Carolina Panthers have selected cornerback Jaycee Horn with the eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Horn played college ball for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Horn’s father, Joe Horn, played wide receiver in the NFL in the 1990s and 2000s and was a four-time Pro Bowler.

The Panthers recently traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos.

It is unclear if the trade signals that newly acquired quarterback Sam Darnold will be a lock as the starter in the 2021 season.