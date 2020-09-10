Carolina Panthers ranked 22nd on list of NFL teams by estimated value

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NFL prepares to open its 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers fall on the lower half of a list of NFL teams by estimated value, according to Forbes.

Forbes took a look at the revenues and operating incomes for the 2019 season compared to the net of stadium debt service to determine rankings for the league’s most valuable teams.

The Carolina Panthers came in 22nd with an estimated value of $2.55 billion.

The team, which is owned by David Tepper, operates on an income of $96 million.

With an estimated value more than double the Carolina team, the Dallas Cowboys stole the top spot with a $5.7 billion estimated worth. The team, owned by Jerry Jones, has an operating income of $425 million.

Meanwhile, at the furthest end of the chart, the Cincinnati Bengals came last among the NFL’s 32 teams.

The Bengals, owned by Michael Brown, are valued at $2 billion with an operating income of $60,000 million.

Check out the full ranking.