CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 37-15 on Sunday.

The Panthers fell into a hole early on in the game with the 49ers driving down and scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the first quarter.

After about another quarter of back-and-forth defensive-oriented football, the Panthers had the ball near midfield down 10-3 with a chance to tie the game and get the ball back to begin the second half.

Unfortunately, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield sailed a pass that was intended for star running back Christian McCaffrey. The ball was intercepted by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, a Greensboro native and former Dudley High School star, and returned for a 41-yard touchdown giving the 49ers a 17-3 lead heading into the half.

In the second half, the Panthers attempted to get back in the game by getting into the endzone on their first drive with a 19-yard run from McCaffrey. Head coach Matt Rhule made a questionable decision to go for a 2-point-conversion instead of kicking the extra point which failed to keep the Panthers down 17-9.

The 49ers responded with a touchdown drive of their own taking a 24-9 lead that the Panthers would never chip beyond again.

Throughout the rest of the game, the teams exchanged field goals and the 49ers would score a meaningless touchdown after the Panthers turned the ball over on downs on their own 10-yard line.

FINAL: 49ers 37- Panthers 15