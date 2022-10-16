LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 24-10 on Sunday.

The Panthers offense continued the struggle as has been the case for most of the season with their only touchdown coming courtesy of an interception return by cornerback Donte Jackson.

Personal conflict also struck the Panthers in the contest as wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent into the locker room early by interim head coach Steve Wilks after getting into a number of arguments with coaches.

Injuries also riddled the Panthers as quarterback PJ Walker, who was filling in for the injured Baker Mayfield, was forced to exit the game late with a possible concussion.

That marks the fourth quarterback injury of the season for the Panthers now with Matt Corral, Sam Darnold, Mayfield and Walker now all on the shelf.

The Panthers now fall to 1-5 on the season which appears to be lost following the firing of former head coach Matt Rhule last week.

The Panthers will return home to Charlotte next Sunday for a contest against their NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m.