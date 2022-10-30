ATLANTA (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons in a battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday.

The Panthers defense made the first statement of the game with cornerback Donte Jackson intercepting a Marcus Mariota pass on the first drive of the game.

The teams would exchange punts on the next two drives as the Panthers slowly improved their field position leading to a 37-yard field goal for kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Panthers 3-Falcons 0 1Q 6:50

After another pair of punt exchanges, the Falcons put together a 6-play 69-yard touchdown drive with Mariota connecting with his tight end Kyle Pitts for a 2-yard touchdown.

Panthers 3-Falcons 7 2Q 10:13

The Panthers responded quickly with a 12-play 75-yard touchdown drive. Panthers running back D’onta Foreman finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Panthers 10-Falcons 7 2Q 4:51

The Falcons got a big break heading into the half with linebacker Lorenzo Carter intercepting a screen pass from Panthers quarterback PJ Walker and returning it for a touchdown.

Panthers 10-Falcons 14 2Q 0:41

The Panthers received the halftime kickoff and responded quickly with Walker connecting with tight end Stephen Sullivan on a 33-yard pass to set up a 42-yard Pineiro field goal.

Panthers 13-Falcons 14 3Q 11:33

After both teams exchanged punts the Falcons put together an 8-play 62-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to runningback Tyson Allgeier.

Panthers 13-Falcons 21 3Q 1:40

The Panthers continued to fight back in the game with Walker connecting with his star wide receiver DJ Moore on two long passes of 16 and 29 yards to get near the redzone.

Facing a 4th&Goal on the 1-yard line, the Panthers handed it to their bell cow in Foreman who delivered a touchdown run and 2-point conversion to tie the game.

Panthers 21-Falcons 21 4Q 11:46

The Falcons responded with Mariota connecting with Pitts for a massive 33-yard gain to get into the redzone.

The Panthers defense stepped up to force a Younghoe Koo 30-yard field goal which was good.

Panthers 21-Falcons 24 4Q 7:33

Walker continued to impress for the Panthers connecting with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr, on a massive 39-yard gain to set up another Foreman touchdown run, his third of the game.

Panthers 28-Falcons 24 4Q 3:06

The Falcons got the ball back and Mariota converted on a 49-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd, a former Panther to give the Falcons the lead again.

Panthers 28- Falcons 31 4Q 2:14

Facing a 4th&17 the Panthers dialed up a deep shot to DJ Moore who had a chance to come down with the catch for a first down but a late tip from a Falcons defender forced Moore to drop the ball causing a turnover on downs.

The Panthers burned their remaining timeouts as the Falcons ran the clock down to 36 seconds before Koo made a 34-yard field goal.

Panthers 28- Falcons 34 4Q 0:36

Facing desperation mode the Panthers needed a touchdown for the win with no timeouts remaining.

Walker connected with Marshall Jr, again for a first down and 13-yard gain with 28 seconds remaining.

Walker then uncorked a Hail Mary to DJ Moore for a 62-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 34.

Pineiro lined up for the extra point and failed to convert it leaving the game tied with 12 seconds.

Panthers 34-Falcons 34 4Q 0:12

Mariota looked deep for Byrd one more time but could not connect on the pass. They kneeled the ball to send it to overtime.

Panthers 34-Falcons 34 4Q 0:00

The Falcons won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball first.

After getting a first down, Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson intercepted a Mariota pass and returned it to the 20-yard line to set up a potential game-winning 33-yard Pineiro field goal.

The Falcons used a timeout to ice him forcing another miss.

Panthers 34-Falcons 34 OT 5:54

The Falcons got possession of the ball again and gained a quick first down from a 10-yard Mariota pass.

Mariota then ran a successful read-option run for 30 yards to get the Falcons in position for a game-winning field goal.

Koo lined up for a 41-yard field goal with a chance to win which he converted to give the Falcons the win

Panthers 34- Falcons 37 FINAL