CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers lost to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 26-16 on Sunday.

The Panthers got off to a hot start thanks to a first-quarter interception returned for a touchdown from linebacker Frankie Luvu.

The defense held strong for most of the first half and the Panthers went into the half with a 10-3 lead.

Unfortunately, Baker Mayfield and the Panthers’ offense struggled mightily, with seven of Mayfield’s passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage by Cardinals defensive linemen. One of those batted passes set up a second-half Cardinals touchdown.

Mayfield also struggled with downfield accuracy, missing wide receivers DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson on critical 15+ yard passes. The missed pass to Moore led to another Cardinals interception.

Halfway through the second half, the Panthers had only run seven offensive plays for 12 yards, allowing the Cardinals to score 13 unanswered points and take a commanding 26-10 lead.

The Panthers began to drive late on the back of star running back Christian McCaffrey who capped a late fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown to make it 26-16. The Panthers went for a two-point conversion which failed.

The Cardinals then ran out the clock to secure the 26-16 win.