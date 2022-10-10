CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Matt Rhule is out as coach of the Carolina Panthers after two years with the team.

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced that the team had “parted ways” with Rhule after a 15-37 loss to San Francisco.

“Obviously a disappointing end to that game,” Rhule said in a post-game news conference. “I thought that pick six right before the half really was a gut punch. I thought the guys came out and answered in the second half with the kick return leading to a touchdown, but in the end it unfortunately just wasn’t enough. A credit to them. I thought they played well.”

The Panthers are 1-4 for the season. Over three seasons, Rhule has an 11-27 record.

According to ESPN, Rhule was less than three years into a seven-year, $63 million contract.

In the team’s announcement, the Carolina Panthers said, “The 47-year-old Rhule had generally turned his college teams at Temple and Baylor around in his third season, but that bounce hadn’t happened here so far.”

Defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach. He spent a year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and six years on the Panthers staff from 2012 to 2017.

Rhule replaced former coach Ron Rivera in January 2020 after Rivera was fired in December 2019. Rivera went on to coach the Washington Commanders.