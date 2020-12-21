Carolina Panthers fire General Manager Marty Hurney amid 4-10 season

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney speaks to the media in Charlotte, N.C. The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23-25. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Marty Hurney has been fired as general manager of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Monday.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper made the call as the team dropped to 4-10 on the season.

“I notified Marty that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2020 season,” Tepper said. “This was a difficult decision. Marty has been a valuable member of our franchise and there is no way to convey my level of respect for him. We sincerely appreciate his hard work over 19 seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Hurney has served as the Panthers general manager over two stints with the team (2002-12, 2017-20).

Under Hurney, the Panthers made four playoff appearances, won two division titles and played in one NFC Championship, resulting in a trip to Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Near the end of his first stint as GM, Hurney drafted quarterback Cam Newton in 2011 and linebacker Luke Kuechly in 2012.

The two players each won NFL Rookie of the Year, making Carolina just the fourth team to have consecutive offensive or defensive rookies of the year since The Associated Press started presenting the awards in 1967.