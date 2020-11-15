Carolina Panthers fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers; now 3-7 on the season

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 15: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers hands the ball off to Mike Davis #28 during their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 15: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 15: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch in front of Shaq Thompson #54 of the Carolina Panthers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 15: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers rushes with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 15: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers is hit after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 46-23 on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are now 3-7 on the season.

Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay is their fifth in a row.

Carolina next plays the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium.