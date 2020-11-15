Carolina Panthers fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers; now 3-7 on the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 46-23 on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers are now 3-7 on the season.
Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay is their fifth in a row.
Carolina next plays the Detroit Lions on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m at the Bank of America Stadium.
