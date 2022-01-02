Carolina Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers is sacked by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers is sacked by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Adam Prentice #46 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Jeremy Chinn #21 of the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Adam Prentice #46 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Jeremy Chinn #21 of the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Myles Hartsfield #38 of the Carolina Panthers tackles Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Myles Hartsfield #38 of the Carolina Panthers tackles Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers fell to the New Orleans Saints 18-10 at the Ceasars Superdome on Sunday.

The Panthers are now 5-11 on the season.

They next play the Tamps Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter