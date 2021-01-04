CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 33-7 on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers ended the season 5-11.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- 117th Congress sworn in during pandemic, economic crisis
- Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade
- Carolina Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints; end season 5-11
- Businessman, family die after plane hits house
- UPDATE: Suspect in ‘suspicious incident’ in Blacksburg in custody as investigation continues