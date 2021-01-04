Carolina Panthers fall to New Orleans Saints; end season 5-11

  • CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
  • CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
  • CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball during the first quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
  • CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Running back Tony Jones Jr. #37 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by defensive tackle Zach Kerr #92 and linebacker Jermaine Carter #56 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
  • CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Tight end Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints catches a touchdown pass against cornerback Donte Jackson #26 and linebacker Shaq Thompson #54 of the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 33-7 on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers ended the season 5-11.

