CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Jeremy Chinn #21 of the Carolina Panthers intercepts a pass in front of Demetrius Harris #86 of the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after recovering a fumble in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball while being chased by Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball while being tackled by Tahir Whitehead #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears forces a fumble against Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 18: Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears forces a fumble against Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Chicago Bears 23-16 on Sunday at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers are now 3-3 on the season.

Carolina next plays the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 25 at 11:10 a.m at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.