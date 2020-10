CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- There is losing, and there is LOSING. The Atlanta Falcons have mastered the capitalized version, and that's exactly what the Carolina Panthers are hoping for this Thursday night.

Blown leads, botched onside kicks and, last Sunday, scoring when they shouldn't have. It's all added up to a 1-6 record, a coach and general manager fired, and ridicule across America for what is actually one of the NFL's best organizations.