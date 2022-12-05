(WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers are expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport, citing unnamed sources, says Mayfield will hit waivers when the decision is finalized later in the day on Monday.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 20: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a fourth quarter pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Panthers traded for the 27-year-old quarterback on July 6 in a deal with the Browns for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and led the Browns to the playoffs after the 2020 season, according to the Panthers.

The change is the latest in a string of recent shake-ups for the Panthers.

On Oct. 10, the team fired head coach Matt Rhule. The Carolina Panthers announced that the team had “parted ways” with Rhule after a 15-37 loss to San Francisco. North Carolina native Steve Wilks was introduced as the team’s interim head coach.

The team confirmed that pro-bowl running back Christian McCaffrey would be traded to the San Fransisco 49ers on Oct. 21. In exchange, the Panthers will receive a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-round draft picks in 2023 and a 5th-rounder in 2024.

Following a 42-21 loss to the Bengals on Nov. 6, Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.