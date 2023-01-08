NEW ORLEANS (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon by a score of 10-7.

It was a low-scoring affair that saw both teams struggle immensely offensively and came down to a game-winning field goal from Panthers kicker Eddy Pinero.

With the win, the Panthers finish the season at 7-10 and have now gone 6-6 under interim head coach Steve Wilks who looks to audition to keep the job on a full-time basis.

An offseason of questions await the Panthers as they have critical decisions to make for who will lead the franchise moving forward at the quarterback and head coaching positions.